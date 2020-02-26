ViacomCBS Global Distribution Secures Sales For ‘The Great’

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group inked international licensing agreements for The Great.

Produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, the satirical comedy chronicles Catherine the Great in her rise as the longest reigning female ruler in Russian history. The series has been picked up by Starzplay U.K. for the U.K., Ireland, German Europe, French Europe, Italian Europe, Spain, Benelux, Latin America, Brazil; Channel 4 for the U.K.; Stan for Australia; HBO for Portugal, the Baltics, Central Eastern Europe, and Nordic territories; Sky for New Zealand; CJ ENM for Korea; OSN for the Middle East and North Africa; more.tv for Russia and CIS territories; and Quebecor Content for Canada.

The Great will premiere in the U.S. on Hulu on May 15, 2020.