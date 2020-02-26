FCC Chairman Speaks At NAB Show Welcome Event

The NAB Show will begin with the NAB Show Welcome event on April 20, 2020.

As part of the event’s agenda, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai (pictured) and National Association of Broadcasters president and CEO Gordon Smith will participate in a keynote conversation. The two will discuss communications policy issues such as spectrum policy and media ownership. Pai was appointed as chairman by President Donald Trump, and before that Pai served as commissioner appointed by former President Barack Obama.

The NAB Show Welcome event will also include Smith’s “State of the Broadcast Industry” address and the NAB Distinguished Service Award presentation.