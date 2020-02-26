Cyma Zarghami Launches MiMO Studio

MiMO Studio enters the children’s programming market with a focus toward kids and family content.

Created and led by Cyma Zarghami (pictured), MiMO Studio aims to shift the paradigm for how children’s content is developed, created, and presented. Zarghami and her team will act as a resource to content creators and traditional and digital distribution platforms. The New York-based studio will develop and produce its properties – sourced from original IP and kids and family material – with a consideration toward franchise development. MiMO’s first-live action movie will be The Kid Who Only Hit Homers, a contemporized story based on Matt Christopher’s children’s book.

Zarghami commented, “MiMO Studio will be at the forefront of building a new franchise model for kids’ content in what is seeming more and more like a post-broadcast world. It has been very rewarding to personally select IP that will come to life in keeping with my vision to super serve kids 11 and under in a new media landscape, one that is being primarily designed for the adult audience. We are already in production on the first property and have identified five others that span live-action, animation and preschool that we cannot wait to get to work on.”