Series Mania Forum Announces Programming And Speakers

Series Mania Forum unveiled several speakers part of its 2020 programming.

Taking place from March 25-27, 2020, the industry event will gather screenwriters, creators, and industry professionals for an array of programming. Several new companies will be in attendance, including Brazil’s Globo, Russia’s Premier Studios, and Japan’s Nippon TV. The Forum’s international reach continues to expand, with official delegations from Germany, Italy, Spain, and Korea, among others. Speakers include A+E’s Moreyba Bidessie, HBO Latin America’s Xavier Arestimuno, Channel 4’s Caroline Hollick, and France Télévisions’ Anne Croneman and Nathalie Biancolli.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, commented, “With 3,000 participants set to attend this year, Series Mania Forum has truly become the place to be for all those involved in the creation of series from around the world. The Forum understands the dramatic changes in the industry at all stages of the value chain of series and focuses on writing, production and distribution issues.”