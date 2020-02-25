Searchlight And ForgeLight Purchase Majority Stake In Univision

Univision Holdings, a subsidiary of Univision Communications, announced the majority stake acquisition of Univision by Searchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight.

Televisa will continue to retain its approximately 36 percent stake in Univision, while Searchlight and ForgeLight will buy the remaining 64 percent ownership interest from the company’s other stockholders. Wade Davis, founder of ForgeLight, will serve as CEO of Univision once the transaction has closed.

Eric Zinterhofer, founding partner of Searchlight, remarked, “Univision has a proven track record of success in reaching and serving the U.S. Hispanic community, who represent 1 in 5 Americans and growing. Most recently, Univision and its talented employees have made great strides under the leadership of Vince Sadusky and the stewardship of Chairman Haim Saban and the full Sponsor Group. The strong support of Televisa, a premier content producer in the Spanish speaking world, and Wade Davis, a proven executive in areas which include advanced advertising and digital distribution, further enhances our confidence in Univision’s bright future.”