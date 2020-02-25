Ovation TV Acquires ‘The Art of Architecture’

Ovation TV picked up the non-exclusive U.S. broadcast rights to the first season of The Art of Architecture from distributor DRG.

The docuseries explores the work of contemporary architects, from Santiago Calatrava to Sir David Adjaye. Each episode looks at one architectural achievement such as the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. and Battersea Power Station in London. The series will broadcast later this year.

Scott Woodward, EVP Programming and Production at Ovation TV, commented, “This docuseries from DRG is a perfect addition to Ovation’s programming slate. This in-depth look at the art and design of some of the world’s most famous contemporary architects will play nicely alongside our travel culture and international content.”