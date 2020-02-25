20th Century Fox TV’s ‘Love, Victor’ Streams On Hulu In June

Hulu will premiere Love, Victor, the original series inspired by the film Love, Simon, as a Hulu Original in June.

From 20th Century Fox Television, the upcoming series follows Victor on his journey of self-discovery while he adjusts to a new city and faces challenges at home. Executive producers for the series include Love, Simon‘s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, among others. The series was originally slated for release on Disney+.

Ricky Strauss, president of Disney+ Content and Marketing, said, “With Hulu now an integral part of our streaming family, our teams are closely collaborating and we have the unique ability to choose the best home for our original productions. All of us at Disney+ are incredibly proud of Love, Victor and know the series will be a perfect addition to Hulu’s strong slate of young adult programming.”