FilmRise Acquires NA Rights To ‘Rewind’

FilmRise acquired the North American distribution rights to Sasha Joseph Neulinger’s Rewind.

Produced by Step 1 Films and Grizzly Creek Films, in association with Cedar Creek Productions, the documentary focuses on Neulinger as he reconstructs a disturbing story about the cycles and consequences of abuse from his boyhood.

Rewind will be released in select theaters starting March 2020. It will have its television premiere on PBS’ Independent Lens on May 11, 2020.