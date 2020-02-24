Big Bad Boo Greenlights ‘Lili & Lola’ S3

Big Bad Boo ordered Lili & Lola for a third season on its SVoD platform Oznoz.

The new season of the animated series will continue to follow the two sisters on their adventures and bring back favorite characters such as Kensington and Mrs. O. The third season will enter production later this year and will launch in 2021. Season two premiered on Oznoz last February. Lili & Lola currently airs on ICI TV, Shaw Multicultural Channel, Amazon Prime Video, VMe TV, and Russian TV.

Series creator Shabnam Rezaei commented, “Lili & Lola has carved a path towards a more inclusive and diverse TV landscape for children, and we are excited to continue on this path with season 3.”