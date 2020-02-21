Ovation Signs Deal With AMC Networks’ RLJ Entertainment

Ovation TV picked up the non-exclusive U.S. broadcast rights to Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime (pictured) and A Place to Call Home from AMC Networks’ RLJ Entertainment.

A Place to Call Home looks at a mysterious woman who is caught in the aftermath of World War II and the hope for a new life in Australia. Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime finds Tommy and Tuppence Beresford solving crimes in 1950s Britain. The American arts network will air A Place to Call Home in April 2020, while the Agatha Christie series will broadcast later this year.

Scott Woodward, EVP Programming and Production at Ovation, commented, “The art of storytelling is something that Ovation greatly values. These two titles will make great additions to the slate of international mystery and drama series that our audience expects from our linear and digital platforms.”