Nippon TV Presents Three New Scripted Series

Nippon Television Network Corporation announced three new scripted series.

Joining series such as Mother and Woman – My Life For My Children, Nippon TV’s slate expands with Top Knife, Off The Record (pictured), and Our Dearest Sakura. Nippon TV will be bringing these new formats to Series Mania, where they will be the first Japanese company to attend Series Mania Forum. Nippon TV will also host a showcase to share how the company’s drama series have been taken abroad.

Hisashi Tsugiya, producer at Nippon TV, commented, “With the big win for Parasite at the Oscars this year, it is a wonderful time to create drama series from Asia. I firmly believe that strong stories from Japan are relevant today and I look forward to meeting many creators from around the world at Series Mania.”