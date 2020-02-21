A&E Network Orders ‘Kids Behind Bars’ S2

A&E Network greenlit a second season of Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole.

Produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation for A&E Network, the documentary series tells the stories of convicted juvenile offenders who have received mandatory life sentences. Each episode features testimonies from psychologists, law enforcement, and legal experts, alongside interviews with inmates. A+E Networks holds international distribution rights for the series.

Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of Programming for A&E, said, “A&E is proud to continue our legacy as a home of thought-provoking and timely non-fiction programming with season two of Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole. The series shines a light on our nation’s criminal justice system to examine complex cases and their impact not only on those directly involved, but also on communities as a whole.”