Up The Ladder: Mediawan Group, Wayfarer Entertainment

Mediawan Group brought on Victoire Grux as head of Communications.

In her new position, Grux will support the development of the company’s brand in France and around the world. Her duties include coordinating all communications activities and contributing to the company’s strategy. Before joining Mediawan, Grux served as director of Communications at the investment bank Lazard.

Wayfarer Entertainment appointed D’Angela Proctor (pictured) as the new chief executive officer.

Proctor will be replacing the interim CEO, Jim Casselberry. With more than 20 years of business and media experience, she will oversee all aspects of the company’s operations. Wayfarer’s current branded projects include commercials for Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, Metro PCS, Wells Fargo, and Subaru, among others.

Most recently Proctor consulted with Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks for its production pact with Warner Bros. Television. She also previously led production and business developments for Lionsgate’s CodeBlack Films.