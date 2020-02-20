Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, sold Thomas Markle: My Story to OnDIRECTV Latin America.

The LATAM pay-TV provider will broadcast the documentary on the OnDIRECTV channel in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. From Alaska TV, Thomas Markle: My Story shares first-person insight into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down from royal duties. Banijay Rights inked several worldwide sales for the documentary, including broadcasters such as Movistar+ in Spain, RTL and VTM in Belgium, yes and Channel 8 in Israel, TVNZ in New Zealand, Discovery Nordics, and Virgin Media in Ireland.

Elliott Chalkley, vice president of Sales at Banijay Rights, said, “The documentary created a great buzz at NATPE Miami and we are thrilled to see how quickly that has translated into sales. Thomas Markle: My Story is an important record, portrayed in a sensitive manner by an award-winning creative team.  Our partners at DIRECTV recognized this immediately and we are hugely proud to be instrumental in giving it the global exposure it deserves.”

