Studio 100 Film Secures Sales For ‘100% Wolf’

Studio 100 Film confirmed a slew of sales for the recently completed animated movie 100% Wolf.

Produced by Flying Park Productions in association with De-Fi Media and Siamese, the film follows Freddy Lupin, heir to the proud family of werewolves. On his 14th birthday, Freddy is shocked when he turns into a poodle after his “warfing.” He has until the next moonrise to prove he has the heart of a wolf.

The animated movie has been picked up in territories around the world, including Italy, Portugal, Turkey, South East Asia, the German-speaking territories and LATAM. Studio 100 Film serves as the international sales agent.