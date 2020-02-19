Brazil’s SBT Buys ‘Keep It Or Lose It’ From Global Agency

SBT in Brazil ordered two new seasons of Keep It Or Lose It from Global Agency.

SBT bought seasons six and seven of the game show. Keep It Or Lose It features groups of three of four contestants. At the start, each member buys their prizes and must answer seven questions correctly in order to keep them. The local version is titled Comprar e bon levar e melhor and is part of the TV show Domingo Legal hosted by Celso Portiolli.

Izzet Pinto, CEO of Global Agency, commented, “Keep It Or Lose It is one of the most enjoyable programs in our strong and unique catalogue. And now, we are happy to announce that the format received huge interest from the audience during the previous seasons and we will continue to work with SBT for the show’s new seasons.”