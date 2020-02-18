Splash Partners With Germany’s KiXi Entertainment

Splash Entertainment entered a strategic partnership with German children’s streaming service KiXi Entertainment.

As part of the collaboration, Splash content will be distributed on KiXi’s local German streaming platforms. The Splash Entertainment content includes Growing Up Creepie, Hero 108, and Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch.

Mevelyn Noriega, president of Distribution at Splash Entertainment, commented, “We are so pleased to provide KiXi subscribers with our top-quality, safe and age-appropriate content for their rapidly-expanding audience of kids and families. The increasing demand for more streaming content in Germany has helped KiXi’s subscriber base quadruple in the last two years alone and we’re very happy to be working with such a popular service, which will bring our content to even more viewers around the world.”