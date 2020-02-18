Series Mania Announces UGC Writers Campus Selection

Series Mania revealed the 2020 selection for the UGC Writers Campus by Series Mania program.

The immersive weeklong writing workshop gathers 20 emerging TV drama writers and places them under the editorial supervision of Lorraine Sullivan. Eli Horowitz, creator and showrunner of Homecoming, will serve as president of the campus.

The selected screenwriters and their projects include Richard Brabin for At Sea, Marta Irene Rosato for Bad Reputation, Judit Anna Banhazi for Christabel, Bar Farjun and Shachar Rosenfeld for The Instructors, Alain Moreau for Agnès & Luis, Daniela Luciani and Ilaria Coppolecchia for Lamb of God, Elena Lyubarskaya and Katarina Gerothanasi for Moving On, Thomas Lehout and Juliette Barry for Lady Of War, Rachel Kilfeather for In the waters, Kelsi Phung and Fabien Corre for Reconnaissances, Eva Mathijssen for Tulpa, Rahela Jagric Pric for Chef’s chefs, Manuela Piemonte for 10th July, and Olga Chajdas and Marta Konarzewska for The Gift.

The selected participants will pitch their projects during a presentation at Series Mania Forum on March 27, 2020.