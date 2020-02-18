NAB Show Confirms NASA Speaker

NAB Show will feature NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine as a speaker for the conference programming.

On April 20, Bridenstine will head to the Main Stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center to discuss the use of advanced media technology in documenting NASA’a Artemis program. He commented, “Through advances in media technology, we look forward to sharing this incredible endeavor with the world using modern audio and video capabilities and distributing the content across an array of platforms.”