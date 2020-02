FX Turkey And BluTV To Air ‘Aleph’

FX Turkey and BluTV collaborated to bring crime drama Aleph in April 2020.

Produced by MAY Production, the series follows an ambitious police detective and his veteran partner as they pursue a serial killer. Directed by Emin Alper, the limited series will premiere on FX Turkey and BluTV.

The cast includes Kenan Imirzalioglu, Ahmet Mumtaz Taylan, and Melisa Sozen.