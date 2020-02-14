World Cinema Fund Reveals Berlinale Programming

The World Cinema Fund has taken part in the Berlinale for more than 15 years.

Founded in 2004, the WCF supports film production in countries marked by economic and political crises. The WCF Day on February 26, 2020, during the Berlinale, will include a series of film talks, panels, and roundtable discussions on current developments in film funding initiatives. Recent expansions include the WCF Africa, which supports film production and promotion in the Sub-Saharan region. Additional funding opportunities for projects from Africa, Caribbean, and Pacific regions will soon be instituted.

Find out more about WCF programming for WCF Day online.