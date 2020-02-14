Prime Entertainment Sells ‘Moulin Rouge – Behind the Magic’ To RSI

Prime Entertainment Group signed a deal with the Swiss-Italian network RSI.

The Swiss broadcaster acquired the documentary Moulin Rouge – Behind the Magic, which gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look of the famous cabaret. Prime Entertainment and RSI have worked on a number of acquisitions, including Love and Sex in North Africa, The Mont-Saint-Michel, and Zara: The History of the World’s Richest Man, among other titles.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, stated, “We are really happy to continue doing business with RSI since 2017. This new deals with RSI, reinforces our long-time partnership. Our catalogue of high-profile documentaries allows us to meet the needs of more and more national broadcasters on various territories. We are truly glad to offer this documentary about Moulin Rouge to the Swiss audience.”