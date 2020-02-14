Israel-France Drama Series Co-Writing Residency Announces Projects

The Drama Series Co-Writing Residency between France and Israel will present a showcase during Series Mania Forum.

Six French writers and six Israeli writers have been working together to develop series geared toward international audiences. The program was initiated by the CNC (Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image animée) and the GMFF (Gesher Multicultural Film Fund), in cooperation with the Israeli Scriptwriters Guild, The Israeli Producers Association, and the French Embassy in Israel. Series Mania is a partner for the project.

The headlining projects include The Loyalists from Alix Deniger and Eran B.Y., In 1942 from Julie Anna Grignon and Hagit Saad, Away Game from Perl Samama and Roman Rozengurt, Karma Cases from Nathanël Guedj, Alexandre Smia, and Maayan Oz, and Homesick from Justine Kim Gautier, Ayelet Yahia, and Merav Shaked.