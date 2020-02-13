Konami Inks Deal With Kidoodle.TV For ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’

Konami Cross Media NY secured an agreement with the AVoD channel Kidoodle.TV to bring the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise to their content slate.

Seasons one through three of Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V will be available on the streaming platform starting this month.

Mark Kirk, SVP and director of Digital Operations at Konami Cross Media NY, remarked, “We are pleased to be in partnership with Kidoodle.TV, the Safe Streaming kids AVoD platform. Kidoodle.TV’s global reach provides yet another platform for kids all over the world to engage with the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand.”

Brenda Bisner, chief content officer at Kidoodle.TV, added, “The addition of Konami’s high-quality anime franchise, Yu-Gi-Oh!, is a great example of our growing content offering for children globally. We are thrilled to add this kind of quality, entertaining and imaginative content on the Kidoodle.TV channel, further expanding our large offering.”