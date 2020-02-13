Banijay’s IWC Commissioned For ‘The Big Scottish Book Club’

BBC Scotland commissioned IWC, a Banijay Group company, to produce a second season of The Big Scottish Book Club.

The arts show will return with author Damian Barr to interview acclaimed writers. Produced in Scotland, each episode delves into various themes, from love and loss to survival and betrayal. The first season had a line-up of high-profile guests, including Ian Rankin, Graham Norton, Marian Keyes, and others.

Mark Downie, creative director of IWC, commented, “Damian’s exceptional talent and reputation as a writer and interviewer meant this literary show, made in Scotland, was host to truly world-class guests and international bestsellers. We look forward to continuing this high caliber exploration into the next series for BBC Scotland, which shares our passion for getting people talking about reading.”