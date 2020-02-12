Studio 100 Announces ‘Heidi Special’ Acquisitions

Studio 100 Media and Playmobil announced that Heidi Special: Spring Is Here will premiere across several TV channels in Europe.

Produced by Studio 100 Animation, the CGI-animated special tells the heartwarming story of Heidi and her friends in the idyllic Alpine world. Channels that have picked up the special include Canal Panda in Portugal, Kidzone in the Baltics, Studio 100 TV in Belgium, Toggolino on Super RTL for German-speaking territories, TVPabc in Poland, and the Rai Yoyo App in Italy.

Martin Krieger, CEO of Studio 100 Media, commented, “Watching Heidi and her world come to life in Playmobil’s wonderful playsets as well as in the new CGI animations has been a great pleasure over the last months. This exciting cooperation with Playmobil as a strong strategic partner both in the toys sector and on the content production side allows us to bring the Heidi brand experience to a new level.”