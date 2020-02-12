Cosmos-Maya To Co-Produce ‘Dogtanian and The Three Muskahounds’

Cosmos-Maya partnered with Spain’s Apolo Films to co-produce Dogtanian and The Three Muskahounds, an adaptation of The Three Muskateers.

This latest project marks the animation studios’ foray into animated feature films. Cosmos-Maya will assist in financing and co-producing the animated feature film based on the animated TV series. Universal has signed on for the project’s SVoD rights in several territories, including the U.K., France, and Germany.

Anish Mehta, CEO Cosmos-Maya, stated, “Dogtanian marks Cosmos-Maya’s resolute entry into the international feature film business. With 25 years of rich experience in animation production, and the backing of American Private Equity firm KKR, which has a controlling stake in Cosmos-Maya, we are well poised for all round growth. A state-of-the-art independent studio has been set up for high quality feature films, and we’re thrilled to have Dogtanian as our debut project in the Feature Film division.”