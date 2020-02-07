Starzplay Strikes Output Deal With Lionsgate

Starzplay, the international streaming service for Starz, signed a theatrical output deal with Lionsgate for split pay streaming rights in the U.K. for titles from Lionsgate’s portfolio of recently released and upcoming titles.

As part of the multi-year deal, Starzplay subscribers in the U.K. will have access to Lionsgate first-run films, including Knives Out, Bombshell, Angel Has Fallen, and Rambo: Last Blood, among others. These Lionsgate titles will be added to the company’s TV series that are currently available on the platform, such as Castle Rock and The Spanish Princess.

Jim Packer, president of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution at Lionsgate, commented, “One of our top priorities is to supply Starzplay with a deep roster of exciting Lionsgate content that complements their original programming and 3rd party acquisitions as they continue to launch their service around the world. This agreement reflects a thoughtful and flexible approach to our windowing strategies while building value through the continued combination of our IP creation and platform distribution capabilities.”