Warner Bros. Unveils New Production Unit Warner Max

Warner Bros. Picture Group and HBO Max announced the launch of new production arm Warner Max.

Led by HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly and Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group Toby Emmerich, the joint venture will have an initial target of 10 mid-budget films per year. Warner Max will focus on developing a pipeline for filmmakers whose projects would perform well among streaming environments. The first titles from the joint venture will be released in 2020. Warner Bros. will oversee distribution in all other media beyond HBO Max’s SVoD window.

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, & truTV, said, “We are going to deliver a collaborative and lean process for talent, make a range of quality films, and provide a platform for each of them to have cultural impact. Now, HBO Max will be home to a robust collection of the legendary Warner Bros. film library and a new slate of original Warner Max films.”