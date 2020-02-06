Up The Ladder: WildBrain

WildBrain made several executive management appointments.

Michael Riley (pictured) has been named as chief brands officer. Deidre Brennan has been brought on as executive vice president of Content Partnerships.

Jianbo Wei has been appointed to managing director, China. Daisy Wall will serve as vice president of Short Form Content. Additionally, Liz Thompson has been promoted to vice president of Marketing and Communications.

Eric Ellenbogen, chief executive officer of WildBrain, stated: “These appointments represent further steps forward in the reorganization begun last year and will help us realize the greatest value from our leading portfolio of content and brands. We’re strengthening and aligning our team to propel growth across brand building, creativity and business development. Michael, Deirdre, Daisy, Jianbo and Liz bring considerable expertise and give us a great mix of leadership skills to maximize opportunities in today’s media landscape.