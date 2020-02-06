Scholastic Entertainment To Co-Develop ‘Ghost Squad’

Scholastic Entertainment announced its partnership with Josephson Entertainment and ‘Twas Entertainment to co-develop and co-produce live-action hybrid feature film.

Based on the upcoming Scholastic novel by Claribel Ortega, Ghost Squad follows two outcasts, Lucely and her best friend Syd, who accidentally cast a spell and awaken a spirits right before Halloween. The two will have to join up with Syd’s witch grandmother to reverse the curse.

Iole Lucchese, president of Scholastic Entertainment, stated, “This standout book will be a huge hit with readers everywhere. We are delighted to be working with such high-caliber talent, including Brenda [Chapman] and Barry [Josephson], to make this story come to life for kids and families everywhere.