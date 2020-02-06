Prime Entertainment Signs Deal With Canada’s TV5

Prime Entertainment Group secured a deal with Canadian channel TV5 for two documentaries.

TV5 acquired Lonely Motherhood, an emotional journey about women facing their first pregnancies, and The Edith Scaravetti Case: Criminal Women (pictured), an investigation into the trial and events surrounding Scaravetti’s charge of manslaughter. Since 2018, TV5 has picked up a number of programs, including Love and Sex in South Africa, The Juvenile Squad of the French Riviera, and more.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales of Prime, remarked, “We are truly glad to be working with TV5 Canada. Our presence in the territory has been growing stronger during the past few years and it is a great honor for us to have high-quality documentaries airing in one of the most important French-speaking channels in the territory.”