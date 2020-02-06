CBS TV Studios Inks Overall Deal With Sutton Street

CBS Television Studios extended its production deal with writer and producer Jennie Snyder Urman.

Under the new agreement, CBS Television Studios obtains the rights to produce TV content created by Urman and her creative partner Joanna Klein, under their banner Sutton Street Productions. Urman and Klein serve as executive producers on the CBS comedy series Broke, which will premiere April 2, 2020. Since its launch in 2018, Sutton Street Productions has sold several projects across platforms and networks, including CBS, The CW, Netflix, and Quibi, among others.

David Stapf, president of CBS TV Studios, commented, “Jennie’s singular storytelling moves effortlessly between comedy and drama with sensitivity and humanity. Couple that with her innate ability to move a project from concept to creation, and it places her among the most respected and coveted producers working in our medium.”