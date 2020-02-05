Up The Ladder: Cosmos-Maya

India and Singapore-based animation studio Cosmos-Maya appointed Priti Karandikar (pictured) as senior vice president of New Business.

In her new position, Karandikar will focus on growth in the company’s licensing and merchandising operations, as well as EdTech content creation and New Digital Media. With over 15 years of Sales and Marketing experience, Karandikar has held senior positions at The Walt Disney Company and Viacom 18.

Devdatta Potnis, senior vice president of Revenue and Corporate Strategy stated, “Priti is an astute salesperson with the right blend of enthusiasm, passion and diligence. She is a welcome addition to the sales force, which has now become stronger and more diversified.”