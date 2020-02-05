Ethnic Channels Inks Distribution Deal With TV Asia

Ethnic Channels Group secured a multi-year distribution agreement with TV Asia.

As a result of the deal, TV Asia will roll out on five of the largest platforms across the Canadian market. With 38 bureaus in North America, TV Asia is the first coast-to-coast American information and entertainment cable TV channel produced for South Asian communities, with content ranging from dramas and movies to educational and original programming.

Slava Levin, CEO and co-founder of Ethnic Channels Group, said, “TV Asia is the oldest South Asian Channel in North America with a strong legacy. The discerning South Asian Viewers in Canada can certainly look forward to hours of exemplary content; entwined with the cultural history from the Indian sub-continent.”

Padma Shri Dr H R Shah, chairman and CEO of TV Asia Group, added, “We are delighted with our Ethnic Channels Group partnership in launching TV Asia Canada to focus on the burgeoning Indo-Canadian community.”