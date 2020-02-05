Banijay’s Yellow Bird U.S. Secures Krystal Sutherland Title

Yellow Bird U.S., a Banijay Group company, optioned the rights to A Semi-Definitive List of Worst Nightmares.

The second title from Krystal Sutherland (pictured), the planned TV series adaptation follows teenage Esther Solar who suspects her family has been cursed by a Great Fear, which will ultimately kill them. Each of her family members has one debilitating phobia, but Esther has yet to discover hers. Marianne Gray and Gil Goldschein will serve as executive producers.

Gray commented, “I was immediately so impressed by how insightful the writing is. Krystal has an incredible voice and a rare ability to explore difficult themes, including mental health and generational trauma, with heart, humor and hope.”