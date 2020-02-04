SPORTEL Showcases Boxing Keynote Panel

SPORTEL will lead its 2020 spring edition with a keynote panel highlighting notable figures in the world of boxing.

The keynote panel will feature Oscar De La Hoya, CEO of Golden Boy and former World Boxing Champion, Eddie Hearn, group managing director of Matchroom Sport, and John Skipper, executive chairman of DAZN Group. The three will discuss the impact of streaming services and mobile devices have on boxing entertainment. Additional topics will include social media in marketing, the role of boxers in audience engagement, and more viewing experience insight.

SPORTEL will take place in Miami from March 3-6, 2020.