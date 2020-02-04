Berlinale Introduces Jury Members

Berlinale announced the members for the juries at the 70th edition.

Led by jury president Jeremony Irons (pictured), the international jury will consist off actress Bérénice Bejo, producer Bettina Brokemper, director Annemarie Jacir, playwright-director Kenneth Lonergan, actor Luca Marinelli, and director-programmer Kleber Mendonça Filho. The new Encounters section will have a three-member jury consisting of Dominga Sotomayor, Eva Trobisch, and Shôzô Ichiyama. The International Short Film Jury includes Réka Bucsi, Fatma Çolakoglu, and Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese. The Berlinale Documentary Award Jury will include Gerd Kroske, Marie Losier, and Alanis Obomsawin. Find further information on all juries online.

In addition, the Berlinale Forums track will close with Michael Verhoeven’s O.K., which originally took part in the 1970 competition.