AFM Sets New Dates For 2020 Edition

The American Film Market decided on a new six-day schedule that will begin with the 2020 edition.

The Santa Monica market was previously scheduled for November 4-11, but has been shifted to November 3-8. In condensing the traditional eight-day event, the AFM bolsters its commitment to provide an efficient business environment.

Michael Ryan, IFTA chairperson and partner of GFM Films, stated, “While the film industry has changed drastically since we first launched AFM, markets are essential as this remains a face-to-face business. Markets serve as a launching pad for new films and projects and they bring the entire industry together to share marketplace intelligence.” He added, “The new AFM schedule is tailored to best serve the industry by allowing participants who travel from around the world to better maximize their time and costs.”