Pluto TV Launches In LATAM In March

ViacomCBS Networks International announced the March launch of Pluto TV in Latin America.

The free, ad-supported streaming service will offer a wide range of content in Spanish and Portuguese, including channels focused on action, drama, comedy, horror, and much more. Rolling out in Latin America by the end of March, Pluto TV will continue to add premium content channels, reaching more than 80 channels by the end of the year.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of Studios and OTT for ViacomCBS Networks International, said, “The launch of Pluto TV in Latin America enables our partners to offer their viewers a new value-added service, complementing their premium and linear offerings. I am confident that Pluto TV will quickly become an essential platform for partners and consumers across Latin America as it has been in the US and Europe.”