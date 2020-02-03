GMA’s ‘Descendants of the Sun’ Adaptation Airs In February

GMA Network will premiere its adaptation of Descendants of the Sun on February 10, 2020.

Adapted from the hit Korean series, the drama series stars Dingdong Dantes and Jennylyn Mercado as Lucas and Maxine, respectively, who are brought together by destiny. Lucas serves as captain of a special forces unit, while Maxine is a highly respected surgeon. Their professions keep them on different schedules and they drift apart. When they are reunited, they must face the conflicts in their relationship.

Series director Dominic Zapata commented, “I will not compromise the quality and (the viewers’) expectations of Descendants of the Sun and I will not compromise Filipinos doing a Filipino adaptation of this much-loved Korean drama.”