Fred Silverman 1937-2020

Fred Silverman, a television executive and producer who pushed forward-looking series and programming in the 1970s and ’80s, passed away on January 30, 2020, at his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles, California. He was 82 years old. A spokeswoman for Silverman reported the cause of death as cancer.

Throughout his career, he worked for CBS, ABC, and NBC. At CBS, Silverman led the movement of the network’s programming toward series such as All in the Family and M*A*S*H. While at ABC, he greenlit popular series, including Charlie’s Angels, Three’s Company, and Rich Man, Poor Man, among many others.

After Silverman became CEO and president of NBC in 1978, he launched Hill Street Blues, Shōgun, and David Letterman’s daytime talk show.