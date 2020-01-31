OddBot To Develop Two Animated Series

OddBot will be developing two new animated series, Job Jungle and True Martian.

Created by Aaron Simpson and Laura Sreebny, preschool action comedy Job Jungle (pictured) revolves around three best friends as they celebrate with fellow residents the skills of everyday workers. From creator Josh Saltzman, True Martian follows the adventures of Quaid Landsman, a 14-year-old girl and the first human born on Mars.

Fred Schaefer, executive producer at OddBot, remarked, “Job Jungle and True Martian celebrate community, authenticity and following your heart. They reflect our values as a company, which makes them perfect projects for us.”