Monte-Carlo TV Fest Opens With ‘Shadowplay’

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will open with the world premiere screening of Shadowplay.

Produced by TANDEM Productions and BRON Studios, in coproduction with ZDF, the thriller series follows an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to create a police force. The screening will take place following the red-carpet opening ceremony on June 19, 2020.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the festival, remarked, “We are delighted to have such an eagerly-awaited drama take center stage at the opening of our 60th Anniversary Festival. The Monte-Carlo Television Festival was originally conceived to celebrate the very best of global television and Shadowplay, written by the amazing talent of Måns Mårlind, certainly fits the bill.”