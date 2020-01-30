Banijay Rights Inks First-Look Deal With Firecrest Films

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, inked a first-look deal with Firecrest Films.

As part of the agreement, Banijay Rights will have exclusive early access to factual content from the Scottish production company, including documentaries, factual series, and features. The international distributor’s catalog will also include Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming (pictured), Murder Case, and The Secret Life of the Museum.

Banijay Right’s Andreas Lemos said, “We could not be more excited by this latest partnership. We have long-admired Firecrest Films. Its factual series and documentaries have not only made a huge impact on screen but have resonated in the wider media as well – just going to show the power behind the stories that they choose to tell. We cannot wait to introduce Firecrest’s work to the international market, who we know are waiting in anticipation.”