APC Picks Up Global Rights To ‘Keeping Faith’ S3

About Premium Content (APC) acquired the global rights to the third season of Keeping Faith.

Produced by Vox Pictures for S4C and BBC Wales, Keeping Faith returns with Eve Myles as Faith Howells, Bradley Freegard as Evan Howells, and Mark Lewis Jones as Steve Baldini. APC extended its co-production agreement with Acorn Media Enterprises for the rights to the season across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Season three of Keeping Faith will premiere in the U.S. and Canada as an Acorn TV Original in 2021, which coincides with the BBC release.

Germany’s FOX agreed to season three, as well as TV4 Media for the SVoD rights for Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. In a separate deal, APC also sold the French-language remake rights to Quad Drama for TF1.