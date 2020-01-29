Studio 100 Media Announces New Licensees For ‘100% Wolf’

Studio 100 Media confirmed new licensees for 100% Wolf.

Based on the Australian children’s novel by Jayne Lyons, the 100% Wolf feature film has been completed while the TV series 100% Wolf – Legend of the Moonstone is in production for ABC Australia and RTL Germany. New licensees for the brand include Joy Toy for a collection of plush figures, SkyBrands for textile products, and Spreadshirt for apparel and garments.

Gerd Russwurm, head of Licensing at Studio 100 Media, stated, “100% Wolf as a film and as a series is a unique action-adventure comedy format which takes up the trend theme ‘mystical creatures’ in a very funny way. It presents original, lovable and cool characters – and at the same time conveys a socially important message: Heroes come in many forms! That’s why we are especially pleased to have gained further strong partners like SkyBrands, Spreadshirt, and Joy Toy, who have joined our other partners from the outset such as Blue Ocean Entertainment and Ravensburger Verlag.”