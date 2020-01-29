All3media Int’l Inks First Deal For ‘Inside the Tower of London’

All3media International inked its first deal for Inside the Tower of London.

The Smithsonian Channel picked up the eight-part series in the U.S. From Lion Television, the hybrid history series combines modern-day adventures and historical stories from the Tower’s past.

Maria Ishak, SVP of Sales, North America at All3media International, said, “This series brings a unique perspective and fresh approach that today’s international broadcasters – and viewers – are looking for in factual programming. Inside the Tower of London uncovers the secrets of one of the world’s most fascinating locations, digging deep into its rich history as well as meeting the people who keep the Tower running today. Smithsonian Channel is the perfect home for this enthralling series.”