The Africa Channel Launches On Canada’s Ignite TV

Ethnic Channels Group announced that The Africa Channel launched on Ignite TV for viewers in Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland.

Available in approximately seven million homes in the U.S. and the Caribbean, The Africa Channel showcases English-language Pan-African television content, from series and feature films to documentaries and historical content.

Narendra Reddy, general manager of The Africa Channel, said, “We are delighted to be working with ECG to bring our compelling programming lineup to Canadian audiences through this launch on Rogers’ Ignite TV. We are confident that the breadth of our content will appeal to both the African and Caribbean Diaspora as well as audiences with an interest in global travel, lifestyle and culture.”

Slava Levin, CEO of ECG, added, “The launch of The Africa Channel gives further impetus to the growth of this culture, by capturing the microcosm of this great continent on multiple screens in Canada.”