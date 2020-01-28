eOne Announces Production For ‘PJ Masks’ S5

Entertainment One (eOne) announced that the fifth season of PJ Masks entered production.

Produced by eOne and Frog Box, in collaboration with Disney Junior and France 5, the preschool superhero series will continue to follow Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko as they embark on adventures against new villains. Season four of the series will launch globally on Disney Junior in spring 2020 and on France Télévisions kids’ platform Okoo in the fall.

Olivier Dumont, president of Family & Brands at eOne, remarked, “PJ Masks has won a place in the hearts of families all over the world and has created many happy childhood memories for kids who have grown up with the characters. We look forward to bringing brand new adventures to the show’s fanbase and introducing the series to the next generation of pre-schoolers.”